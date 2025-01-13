Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during Sunday's 22-10 wild-card win over the Packers and will miss the remainder of the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dean sustained the injury in the second quarter while bringing down Packers tight end Tucker Kraft for a three-yard loss after a reception. A 2022 third-round draft pick, Dean was primarily a special-teams contributor and reserve linebacker over his first two seasons in the NFL before moving into a full-time starting role in 2024. He finished the regular season with a trio of sacks among his 128 tackles to go with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 15 games. Oren Burks came on to replace Dean in Sunday's game and will presumably take over as a starter in the Eagles' divisional-round game against either the Vikings or Rams.