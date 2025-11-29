Dean posted 12 tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass Friday in a loss to the Cowboys.

Dean's tackle total was second-highest on Philadelphia behind Reed Blankenship's 14. It was also by far Dean's best mark of the campaign; previously, his season-high mark had been seven in Week 10 against Green Bay. Dean had posted a sack in three straight contests coming into Friday, and though he couldn't extend that streak, he continues to be a viable IDP asset after missing the first five games of the campaign while recovering from a knee injury.