Dean (knee) will not be activated from the reserve/PUP list for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Georgia product was a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll remain out for the Week 5 contest. Dean had an impressive 2024 campaign, tallying 128 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and four passes defended over 15 regular-season games. While he remains sidelined, expect Jihaad Campbell and Zack Baun to start in the Eagles' inside-linebacker corps.