Gerry has been activated from the Eagles' reserve/COVID-19 list, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

With Nigel Bradham now with the Saints, look for Gerry to handle the team's defensive play-calling duties. The 25-year-old recorded 78 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games (including 12 starts) last season. With a full-time starting gig on tap in 2020, Gerry could see enough of an uptick in production to merit consideration in IDP formats.