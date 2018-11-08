Eagles' Nate Gerry: Back at practice
Gerry (ankle, knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Gerry has remained sidelined since Week 5 due to lingering ankle and knee issues, but appears to have gotten fully healthy during Philadelphia's bye week. Barring any setbacks, Gerry should play a key defensive role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
