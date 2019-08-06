Gerry could end up in a starting role after the injury to Kamu-Grugier-Hill (knee), Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that the team is confident Gerry can perform as a starter in Grugier-Hill's absence. The 24-year-old mostly played special teams last year but racked up 17 tackles total in the four games in which he saw at least 20 snaps. Philadelphia signed Asantay Brown to help deepen the position with Grugier-Hill likely to be out multiple weeks into the season.