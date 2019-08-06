Eagles' Nate Gerry: Could see expanded role
Gerry could end up in a starting role after the injury to Kamu-Grugier-Hill (knee), Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that the team is confident Gerry can perform as a starter in Grugier-Hill's absence. The 24-year-old mostly played special teams last year but racked up 17 tackles total in the four games in which he saw at least 20 snaps. Philadelphia signed Asantay Brown to help deepen the position with Grugier-Hill likely to be out multiple weeks into the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ryan a steal
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...