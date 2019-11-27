Play

Gerry recorded six tackles (one solo), half a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Seattle.

Since securing a starting role in Week 6, Gerry has at least five tackles in every game. He's also picked up his 2.5 sacks on the year in his last four efforts. More big-play upside abounds for the 24-year-old in Week 13's matchup with the Dolphins.

