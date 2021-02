Gerry (ankle) notched 57 tackles (32 solo) one sack and two defensed passes across seven games in 2020.

Gerry failed to suit up for at least double-digit games for the first time in his career in 2020, but he nonetheless finished with his second-highest tackle total before injuring his ankle. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be back with Philadelphia.