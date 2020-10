Gerry notched eight tackles (four solo), one sack and one quarterback hit during Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants.

Gerry now has an outstanding 54 tackles through seven games, making him an every-week option in IDP formats, especially if he can continue building momentum as a pass rusher. His 92 percent of defensive snaps were a season-low mark, but Gerry continues to handle nearly an every-down role.