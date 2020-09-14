site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Nate Gerry: Leads team in tackles
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2020
Gerry racked up 10 tackles in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.
Gerry was the only double-digit tackler on the day for Philadelphia and also made two tackles for loss. The total was just one shy of his career high. If the 25-year-old keeps it up in Week 2 against the Rams, he is IDP value will surge.
