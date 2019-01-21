Eagles' Nate Gerry: Nets 23 tackles in reserve role
Gerry produced 23 tackles and two pass breakups, including one interception, over 13 games in 2018.
Gerry saw most of his playing time on special teams and was really only a part of the defensive gameplan when starter Jordan Hicks needed to miss time with a calf injury. The Nebraska product remains under contract with the Eagles through 2020.
