Gerry registered 10 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England.

Gerry took Tom Brady down for the Eagles' only sack of the game late in the third quarter. The 24-year-old played all but one snap en route to his second-best tackle total of the season. He's recorded 38 tackles over his last five games and sacks in two of his last three.

