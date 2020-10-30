site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Nate Gerry: Placed on IR
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2020
3:19 pm ET
Gerry (ankle) was placed on IR on Friday.
Gerry's placement on IR means he'll have to miss at least the next three weeks, so the earliest he could return will be Week 11 against the Browns. With Gerry on the mend, Davion Taylor is poised to slide into a starting outside linebacker role.
