Play

Gerry tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Mainly a special-teams contributor for the Eagles through the team's first five games, Gerry has stepped into an expanded role on defense the past two weeks following the release of Zach Brown and the injury to Nigel Bradham (ankle). Gerry started and played all 70 of the Eagles' defensive snaps, which helped him reach double digits in stops. If Bradham is back in Week 8 in Buffalo, one of Gerry, T.J. Edwards or Kamu Grugier-Hill would slide into a reserve role at linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories