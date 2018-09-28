Eagles' Nate Gerry: Questionable for Sunday
Gerry (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.
The severity of Gerry's injury remains undisclosed, but he appears to be a game-time decision. If Gerry were to be sidelined for any amount of time, LaRoy Reynolds would step in as Philadelphia's starting right outside linebacker.
