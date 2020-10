Gerry collected four solo tackles and three assists during Sunday's 38-29 loss to the Steelers.

The 25-year-old safety has been a near every-down contributor for Philadelphia's defense this season, fielding at least 97 percent of the defensive workload in each of his five outings. Gerry has been extremely involved with his opportunities as well, already having accumulated 40 tackles after registering 78 in 16 appearances (including 12 starts) for the Eagles last season.