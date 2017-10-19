The Eagles signed Gerry off their practice squad Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Gerry, a fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in April who landed on the practice squad after being waived at final roster cuts during training camp, will take the 53-man roster spot of Chris Maragos (knee), who was placed on injured reserve. A safety in college, Gerry converted to linebacker in camp and will continue to practice at that position upon joining the roster. However, if Gerry suits up on game days, it's likely that he'll see most of his snaps on special teams rather than defense.