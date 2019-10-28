Gerry recorded six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.

Gerry was on the field for every defensive play for the second straight week, and he has a combined 17 tackles between those two contests. He managed the first sack of his career as well. Gerry appears to be logging the increase in snaps with Nigel Bradham (ankle) out, and he's in line for a similar role in Week 9 against the Bears with Bradham unlikely to suit up.