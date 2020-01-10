Eagles' Nate Gerry: Undergoes surgery
Gerry underwent core muscle surgery this week, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 24-year-old apparently sustained the injury during camp, but he opted to play through it since he had a chance to play a significant defensive role in 2019. Gerry ended up finishing the season playing in all 16 games (12 starts) with 78 tackles (52 solo), 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown.
