Gerry underwent core muscle surgery this week, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 24-year-old apparently sustained the injury during camp, but he opted to play through it since he had a chance to play a significant defensive role in 2019. Gerry ended up finishing the season playing in all 16 games (12 starts) with 78 tackles (52 solo), 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown.

