Eagles' Nate Gerry: Won't play Sunday
Gerry (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Gerry's lingering ankle issue will cause him to miss his third consecutive game, and the second-year pro will not travel with the Eagles to London. Philadelphia's bye week will begin following Sunday's game, so Gerry will attempt to get healthy in that time and set his sights on the team's Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys.
