Eagles' Nate Meadors: Lands in Philly
RotoWire Staff
The Eagles signed Meadors on Friday.
Meadors appeared in a combined three contests with the Vikings over the last two seasons. He'll now get a chance to compete for a reserve role in Philadelphia's secondary.
