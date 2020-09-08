Sudfeld is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on Philadelphia's first unofficial depth chart, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Sudfeld beat out Jalen Hurts for the backup gig in training camp. Though the Eagles no doubt envision the rookie second-round pick eventually climbing the depth chart, the job will be Sudfeld's to lose to kick off the 2020 campaign. Sudfeld didn't play in 2019, and he's only logged three appearances through his first three years with the Eagles, but his familiarity with the organization and scheme is an invaluable asset coming off an abbreviated offseason.