Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Completes 11 passes Thursday
Sudfeld completed 11-of-21 passing attempts for 72 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.
While it was a step back from his performance the week prior against New England, the 24-year-old was better than Nick Foles in this one. Of course, one game won't change the depth chart, but the fact that Foles was dealing with a shoulder injury coming into the game could mean more security for Sudfeld. Fortunately for the Eagles, it sounds like Carson Wentz is making good progress and looked good in a workout held before the game.
