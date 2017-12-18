Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Could get a look before playoffs
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he'd like to get Sudfeld some snaps in a game before the playoffs, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with either one more win or one more Vikings loss. The Eagles may have nothing left to play for as soon as Week 16, as a Packers win over the Vikings on Saturday would render Monday's game against the Raiders meaningless for playoff purposes. Such a scenario might allow Sudfeld to get his first start, or at least his first glimpse of game action.
