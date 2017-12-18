Sudfeld could replace Nick Foles as soon as Week 16, if the Vikings lose to the Packers on Saturday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reports.

The Eagles can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with either a win or a Minnesota loss. With the Vikings playing Saturday and the Eagles facing the Raiders on Monday, there's some chance Philadelphia won't have anything to play for. Head coach Doug Pederson said he'd like to see Sudfeld in a game before the playoffs, perhaps hinting that the second-year quarterback could enter as a mid-game replacement even if Foles closes out the regular season as the starter.