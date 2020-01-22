Play

Sudfeld wasn't active for a game in the 2019 season.

The Eagles clearly think highly of Sudfeld's potential, as they retained him to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Wentz (head) and Josh McCown (hamstring) with a one-year, $3.1 million contract. If McCown doesn't return for another season -- the 40-year-old suffered a torn hamstring in the postseason -- Sudfeld could become Wentz's primary backup in 2020 should he be re-signed. The 26-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

