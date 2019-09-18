Play

Sudfeld (wrist) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Sudfeld has been inactive since undergoing surgery on his wrist in early August but was finally able to return to the practice field in a full capacity Wednesday. However, it's still not totally clear if the Eagles will move Sudfield back into his role as Carson Wentz's backup or stick with veteran Josh McCown, who came out of retirement to sign with the team once Sudfield went down.

