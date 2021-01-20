Sudfeld completed five of his 12 pas attempts for 32 yards and an interception in his lone appearance during the 2020 season.

Sudfeld didn't see the field until the regular-season finale versus Washington, when Carson Wentz was a healthy inactive for the contest. Head coach Doug Pederson then elected to bench an ineffective Jalen Hurts for the second half of that contest, allowing Sudfeld to get some snaps in the final two quarters. The 27-year-old is due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the fact that Pederson has since been dismissed could hurt Sudfeld's chances of sticking around in Philadelphia after he had been with the organization as a backup for the past four seasons.