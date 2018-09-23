Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Inactive Sunday
Sudfeld is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Sudfeld returns to his position as the No. 3 quarterback now that Carson Wentz (knee) is returning to action. Sudfeld isn't likely to suit up or see the field unless both Wentz and Nick Foles go down with injuries in future weeks.
