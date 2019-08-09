Sudfeld left Thursday's preseason game against the Titans with an apparent left wrist injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Sudfeld landing awkwardly late in the first half and immediately grabbed at the wrist. After an examination in the sideline tent, he emerged with an air cast on his left arm and was carted to the locker room. Considering the lack of depth behind Carson Wentz and Sudfeld, this is a potentially serious injury. Clayton Thorson and Cody Kessler round out the depth chart at quarterback.

