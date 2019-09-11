Sudfeld (wrist) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wednesday's session is Sudfeld's first return to practice since undergoing wrist surgery Aug. 9, albeit on a limited basis. The fourth-year quarterback appears on track with his recovery. He'll compete for the backup gig with Josh McCown when back to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories