Sudfeld is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles, locked in with home-field advantage in the NFC, have little to play for other than staying sharp for the playoffs. Head coach Doug Pederson wants Nick Foles, who's started the last two games after Carson Wentz (knee) suffered a season-ending injury, to start the game and play about one quarter before Sudfeld enters the game.