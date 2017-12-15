Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: No. 2 on depth chart
Sudfeld will be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart from this point forward, David George of Eagles' official site reports. "I feel very confident," Sudfeld said about running the offense. "I wasn't just sitting back just watching practice all year expecting to never play football. I was definitely getting ready in case something like this happened because that's my responsibility as a three to be ready to be a two because you're one play away and then one more play away."
Sunday's game against the Giants will be the first time Sudfeld is active for the Eagles this season after being promoted to the active roster on Nov. 1. Sudfeld previously played for the Redskins but was released prior to the start of the regular season. He'll now be next man up behind new starter Nick Foles.
