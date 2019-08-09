Sudfeld, who underwent surgery Friday to address a broken bone above his left wrist, is expected to return to the field in about six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The timetable still puts Sudfeld on track to miss time early in the season, but it's far from a worst-case scenario. Unless the Eagles add a new signal-caller in the coming days, Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson are next up on the team's QB depth chart behind Carson Wentz.