Sudfeld, who underwent surgery Friday to address a broken bone above his left wrist, is expected to return to the field in about six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The timetable still puts Sudfeld on track to miss time early in the season, but it's far from a worst-case scenario. Unless the Eagles add a new signal-caller in the coming days, Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson are next up on the team's QB depth chart behind Carson Wentz.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 4.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...