Sudfeld (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Sudfeld was a full participant in practice all week but is still listed as questionable with the wrist injury. It appears the Eagles may elect to be cautious with the quarterback, and if that is the case, Josh McCown would continue backing up starter Carson Wentz.

