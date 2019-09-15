Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Remains sidelined Week 2
Sudfeld (wrist) is listed as inactive Sunday in Atlanta, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Despite being tabbed with limited participation on each Week 2 injury report, Sudfeld wasn't a candidate to retain his role as Carson Wentz's primary backup. Sudfeld will continue to work his way back from Aug. 9 surgery on a broken left wrist, starting Wednesday as the Eagles prepare to host the Lions next Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...