Sudfeld (wrist) is listed as inactive Sunday in Atlanta, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Despite being tabbed with limited participation on each Week 2 injury report, Sudfeld wasn't a candidate to retain his role as Carson Wentz's primary backup. Sudfeld will continue to work his way back from Aug. 9 surgery on a broken left wrist, starting Wednesday as the Eagles prepare to host the Lions next Sunday.

