Sudfeld (wrist) removed the cast on his left arm Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sudfeld underwent surgery to address a broken bone above his left wrist Aug. 9 and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The fourth-year quarterback still projects to miss time during the early weeks of the regular season, and is now facing competition for Philadelphia's top backup gig from newly-signed veteran Josh McCown.

