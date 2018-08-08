Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Should be busy Thursday
Sudfeld is positioned for extended playing time in Thursday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.
With Carson Wentz (knee) already ruled out and Nick Foles (neck) unlikely to play, the Eagles will be down to Sudfeld and Joe Callahan under center. Sudfeld is expected to stick around on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback, while Callahan needs a major injury ahead of him to have a shot at making the team. It's unclear how playing time will be divided between the two quarterbacks.
