Sudfeld is re-signing with Philadelphia on a one-year contract.

Sudfeld received a second-round tender as a restricted free agent last offseason, with the Eagles presumably intending for him to serve as their No. 2 quarterback. The team later signed Josh McCown after Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist during preseason play, thus relegating the 26-year-old to No. 3 status even after he returned to health. With a January report suggesting McCown wants to continue his football career, Sudfeld may be looking at another year as the No. 3 QB, assuming the Eagles even carry a third player at the position.

