Sudfeld (wrist) is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Sudfeld is recovering from Aug. 9 surgery to repair a broken left wrist, at which time he was given an initial timetable of six weeks. He'll remain sidelined during the early weeks of the regular season as expected, and will compete with Josh McCown for the backup job when healthy.

