Sudfeld will undergo surgery Friday morning after suffering a broken left wrist Thursday night against the Titans, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Sudfeld is expected to miss the next few months while on the mend, giving Clayton Thorson and Cody Kessler a shot to compete for the backup job. The Eagles have yet to provide a timetable for Sudfeld's return, but a better idea of his availability should come after surgery.

