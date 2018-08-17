Sudfeld completed 22-of-39 passing attempts for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Thursday's preseason loss to New England.

Sudfeld has impressed this summer to the point that he may force the Eagles to trade either him or Nick Foles, improving the stock of both for fantasy. Of course, Foles has what is supposedly a minor shoulder injury so those plans are on hold until he returns to the field. With Carson Wentz also questionable for the start of the regular season, the Indiana product may start the season as the backup in Philadelphia.