Sudfeld completed 22-of-39 passing attempts for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Thursday's preseason loss to New England.

Sudfeld has impressed this summer to the point that he may force the Eagles to trade either him or Nick Foles, improving the stock of both for fantasy. Of course, Foles has what is supposedly a minor shoulder injury so those plans are on hold until he returns to the field. With Carson Wentz also questionable for the start of the regular season, the Indiana product may start the season as the backup in Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...