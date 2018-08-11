Sudfeld completed 10 of 14 passing attempts for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 31-14 preseason loss to Pittsburgh. He also rushed twice for five yards.

Overall, it was a good night for Sudfeld, despite throwing his first interception on the Eagles' initial drive. As the game progressed, the 24-year-old showed a mix of touch and accuracy while under center, throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Sheldon Gibson while completing 71.0 percent of his passes on the evening. Despite the solid showing, Sudfeld will need an injury or a Nick Foles trade to become fantasy relevant this season.