Eagles' Nate Sudfeld: Throws two scores in preseason opener
Sudfeld completed 10-of-14 passing attempts for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh. He also rushed twice for five yards.
Overall, it was a good night for Sudfeld, who started slowly throwing his first interception on the Eagles' first drive. As the game progressed, however, the 24-year-old showed a mix of touch and accuracy while under center, throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Sheldon Gibson while completing 71% of his passes on the evening. Despite the solid showing, Sudfeld will need an injury or a Nick Foles trade to become fantasy relevant this season.
