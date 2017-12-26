Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hinted Tuesday that Nick Foles would start Week 17 against the Cowboys, but said he would like to get Sudfeld into the game at some point, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The Eagles kept up their winning ways Sunday against the Raiders while Foles made his second start in place of the injured Carson Wentz (knee), but the victory came mostly on the strength of the Philadelphia defense. Foles completed only half of his 38 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter, an outing that likely didn't inspire much confidence from Pederson ahead of the playoffs. With the 13-2 Eagles locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the team's top priority will be avoiding injuries to key players, but Foles appears likely to direct at least a drive or two in an attempt to enter the postseason on a high note. Expect Foles to eventually give way to Sudfeld, though the uncertainty regarding when the quarterback change might occur makes both signal callers unappealing options in Week 17 matchups and DFS contests.