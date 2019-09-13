Play

Sudfeld (wrister) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Sudfeld was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but he's still expected to miss a couple more weeks with this wrist issue. Expect Josh McCown to back up Carson Wentz on Sunday.

