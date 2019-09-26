Sudfeld (coach's decision) will be inactive for Thursday's matchup with Green Bay, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Sudfeld practiced fully each day this week as he tries to make his way back from a wrist injury he sustained early in the preseason. It seems the 25-year-old is healthy, but the coaching staff will elect to go with Josh McCown as the primary backup behind Carson Wentz for Thursday's game.