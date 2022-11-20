Suh is active Sunday against the Colts, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Suh will make his debut with Philadelphia after signing with the team Thursday. It's unclear what kind of snap count, if any, the 12-year pro will be on, but he figures to provide depth to the interior of the Eagles defensive line against Indianapolis on Sunday.
