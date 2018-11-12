Eagles' Nelson Agholor: 83 yards in loss

Agholor caught five of seven targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Zach Ertz's huge day overshadowed all of the Eagle wideouts, but Agholor did finish tops amongst all receivers with 83 yards. Deadline acquisition Golden Tate (two catches for 14 yards) was quiet in his debut, but he figures to have a bigger presence as he gets more familiar with his new playbook and teammates. For now, Agholor is still the starting wideout opposite Alshon Jeffery, which could be the ideal position to be in Sunday against the Saints in the event the latter draws the attention of shutdown corner Marshon Lattimore.