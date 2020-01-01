Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Absent from practice

Agholor (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Agholor's absence from a walkthrough practice suggests he isn't expected to return for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks. He missed the final four games of the regular season, which paved the way for Greg Ward to emerge as a steady contributor in the Eagles offense.

